NC woman buys first Powerball ticket, wins $150,000

A North Carolina woman recently won $150,000 on her first ever Powerball ticket (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Some people are born lucky.

Rebecca Powell of Weaverville bought a Powerball ticket for the first time on Saturday and, hours later, won a $150,000 prize.

“I thought I’d just give it a try,” she said. “The lady at the store told me, ‘You truly have beginner’s luck.’”

Powell, 48, said she has been having trouble processing her big win.

“It’s like a dream,” she said. “Except I haven’t been able to sleep.”

Powell bought the lucky $3 Power Play ticket from the Quickmart 4 on Short Coxe Ave in Asheville.

“When they did the Powerball drawing, I was looking at the numbers and then I screamed at my husband,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Oh my God we won.’”

Her winning ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I never would ever think I would win something like this,” Powell said. “I’m going to make this count.”

Powell claimed her prize at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876. She said she wants to buy a car and put some money toward a new home.