NCDOT asks people to report graffiti on new Military Cutoff extension

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Vandalism and graffiti continue to be an issue on the Military Cutoff extension that is still under construction.

In January of this year, WWAY reported on offensive words spray painted on the interior of the sound walls. While it appears some of the graffiti has been covered, some of it is still there and more has popped up in other areas. When reaching out to the North Carolina Department of Transporation, they released a statement, which reads “Graffiti on the noise walls associated with the Military Cutoff Road extension project has been a continual problem. In the past, the department has removed and/or covered any inappropriate or racist graffiti. At this time, we are not aware of any more markings that need to be covered. As part of the completion of the project, the noise walls will be stained.”

The NCDOT says that if you want to report any instances of graffiti, you can do so here.