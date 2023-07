NCDOT completing project near the Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is some work being done near the Isabel Holmes Bridge that could cause some back-ups.

According to the NCDOT, the work is part of an old project to upgrade two miles of US 421. Crews are working to improve and add turning lanes onto and off the bridge at US 421 due to growth and the increase in traffic in the area. Work is expected to be completed sometime this fall.