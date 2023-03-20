NCDOT says lines on US 17 through Leland should be painted this week

Many in the community have expressed concerns the lines on US 17 in Leland are hard to see at night (Photo: Contributed)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Following months of complaints and people wondering when permanent lines would be painted along a stretch of US 17 through Leland, the end seems to be in sight.

According to the NCDOT, lines will be painted on the surface this week.

Residents have said temporary lines are becoming very hard to see at night, especially when it’s raining.

Crews were planning to begin the work Monday, but say the temperatures are too cold.

They now plan to start the painting Thursday, weather permitting.