NCDOT seeks input on proposed Columbus County roundabout

Proposed roundabout at N.C. 11 and Old Lake Road (Photo: NCDOT)

SANDYFIELD, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation is recommending a roundabout at one Columbus County intersection, but they want public input on the proposal.

The proposed roundabout would be built at N.C. 11 and Old Lake Road. Construction on the $1.4 million project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.

The NCDOT converted the intersection into an all-way stop last summer as an interim safety step, after an analysis showed there have been 13 injury crashes and one deadly crash in that intersection from 2014-2019. Most of them occurred when drivers on Old Lake Road failed to yield to traffic on N.C. 11.

The NCDOT says roundabouts have shown to reduce overall crashes by 41% across the state, and they improve traffic flow by eliminating the stop-and-go nature of a conventional all-way.

You have until March 15 to comment on the proposal. You can click here to provide your input and to learn more about the project.