nCino Sports Park breaks ground in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The local sports community is continuously growing in southeastern North Carolina.

With the new nCino Sports Park just breaking ground, opportunities for more sports are endless. With eleven fields, one being synthetic turf and lighting for up to five fields for nighttime games, those celebrating the official groundbreaking say this park will be innovative. According to Zedrick Applin, Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community at nCino, it’s a great thing to be building.

“Being able to have a complex like this where you can bring so many of the youth both in Wilmington and around the city to come together, being in a top-notch facility to learn all of these things along with the Wilmington Hammerheads coaches. To be able to be taught, I mean there is nothing better for youth to be able to have a facility like this to be able to come to”, Applin said.

The Wilmington founded company that is sponsoring the park, says they’re excited to help give back to the community.

“Wilmington is home for us and it’s been home for us ever since we started here and so to be able to reinvest back into a city that’s been good to us is a great opportunity,” Applin said.

nCino isn’t the only one happy to help bring more sports to the community. Executive Director of Wilmington Hammerheads youth soccer, Carson Porter, says what makes him the most excited is the ability for kids to play games longer.

“February is a great day to be out here because the days are short and to have real permanent lighting for our kids to keep playing at night is a game changer. So permanent lighting, add artificial turf to it and we’ve got everything that we need,” Porter explained.