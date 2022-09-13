New apiary unveiled at Halyburton park aims to educate the public on beekeeping

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the site and featured those who took part in making this project possible.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Something new at Halyburton park has lots of people buzzing.

The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association officially showed off it’s new public apiary on Monday afternoon.

An apiary, also commonly known as a “bee yard”, is a place where beehives are kept and maintained by a beekeeper.

According to the Beekeepers association, they have been trying to get a public apiary open for almost a decade.

Eagle Scout candidates created and built the structures, and a local artist painted them.

Andy Fairbanks, the park’s recreation supervisor, says the beekeepers association proposed the idea of creating an apiary in the park last fall.

“We felt like it was a great opportunity. It’s aligned with our educational programs, with what we do for Bee City U.S.A. Of course within Parks and Rec we promote native plants for pollinators, including bees.”

Fairbanks says the Beekeepers Association’s mission to protect bees aligns with the city’s goals to help these important pollinators survive, while also providing a way to educate park visitors.

“It’s a great opportunity for the public to learn about bees… and to respect them.”

These new hive boxes are just the beginning.

Fairbanks says they’re working to expand the bee sanctuary, and even make it more kid-friendly.

“We have ideas about adding a trail, from the playground over here to the events and nature center, so the kids can follow the ‘busy bee’ back to the hive. There will be some educational components, interactive exhibits and displays.”

Andrea Dillon, who is a beekeeper (and former WWAY teacher of the week) says the beehives are a great way to educate more people about bees, and perhaps, inspire others to become beekeepers themselves.

“So now I pass on what’s been so freely given to me, to other people. (And) that’s how we are going to keep this going, because without bees, we are going to ‘be’ in some trouble.”

More information on Halyburton Park and bee hotels can be found by clicking here.