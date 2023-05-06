New Hanover Country celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week May 7-13

People walking along riverfront in downtown Wilmington. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week May 7-13 to highlight the role tourism plays in local economic growth.

In 2021, tourism contributed to an estimated at $930.4M to the area’s economy, and provided more than 6,000 jobs.

In part of the celebration, New Hanover County and Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is holding it’s Travel Rally breakfast at the Wilmington Convention Center. The goal is to gather travel industry professional and city leaders to inspire innovation and growth of the industry.

There, the CVB will also unveil the area’s new Mobile Trip Guide, a Riverwalk promotion, and its first Tourism Ambassador Certification program. Additionally, Kim Hufham, New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority president/CEO, will present a state of tourism overview and announce this year’s Tourism Star and Jane Peterson Tourism Legacy award recipients.

“This year’s Travel Rally and celebration theme will focus on reigniting our flames and providing new tools to deliver excellent customer service,” said Hufham. “By providing a positive visitor experience we inspire repeat visitation and positive reviews that organically grow tourism, thereby benefiting our workforce, supporting our local economy, and contributing to our community’s identity and quality of place.”