New Hanover County commissioners approve four incentive packages worth $1.9 million dollars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners met Monday morning, approving four economic incentive packages to potentially attract or expand four businesses in the Cape Fear.

Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of an economic incentive package worth $1.9 million.

It would possibly bring $125 million to the Cape Fear region.

The names of the four companies have not been released. Three of them are already here.

With the county’s approval, the resolution now goes before Wilmington City Council for its approval.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield says he was pleased with today’s vote.

“I’m excited about the possibility of over 1,000 jobs coming to our community, four different companies,” Barfield said. “Different industry coming in from 60,000 dollars a year to 121,000 dollars salary wise. I think it will be great for our community if we can land them.”

Barfield says the region is competing against several other cities along the eastern seaboard.

Barfield believes their vote — plus the city of Wilmington’s and the state’s packages — could put the Cape Fear region on top.