New Hanover County Fire Rescue uses rope system to remove patient from below deck of USS North Carolina

(Photo: New Hanover County Fire Rescue)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Not all response calls by the New Hanover County Fire Rescue team are created equal, with some proving far more difficult than others.

Engine 12 and Rescue 11 were called to the USS North Carolina Battleship this afternoon for a medical emergency occurring below deck.

Despite the challenge of getting the patient to the top deck, crews say they rigged a rope system to remove the patient.