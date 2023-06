New Hanover County Library offering Carpool Cinema this Saturday

The New Hanover County Public Library is hosting a Carpool Cinema this Saturday (Photo: Pixabay/MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Library is offering a fun event this weekend.

The Pine Valley branch will be showing ‘National Treasure’ at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot as part of their Carpool Cinema series.

Attendees can watch the movie from their car, just by tuning into a pre-selected radio station.

If you don’t have access to radio in your car, you can let the staff know.