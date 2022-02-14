New Hanover County mother, son duo arrested on multiple drug charges

1/4 vice1 6,900 pressed pills containing fentanyl, a loaded Glock handgun, and cash (Photo: NHSO)

2/4 vice2 6,900 pressed pills (760.0 grams) containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000 (Photo: NHSO)

3/4 vice5 6,900 pressed pills (760.0 grams) containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000 (Photo: NHSO)

4/4 Mitchell duo Payton and Leslie Mitchell (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mother and son in New Hanover County are each under multimillion dollar bonds after their arrest on drug trafficking charges.

On Thursday , New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division ended a narcotic investigation by searching a home on Rockwell Road.

According to a news release, detectives found approximately 6,900 pressed pills containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000, a loaded Glock handgun, and cash.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation took approximately 6 months to complete.

Detectives arrested Leslie Nicole Mitchell and her son Payton James Mitchell.

Detectives suspect Payton Mitchell is responsible for trafficking more than 50,000 fentanyl-based pills into New Hanover County in just the past 6 months.

Both face several drug trafficking related charges.

Payton Mitchell received an $11.6 million bond and Leslie Mitchell received a $2 million bond.