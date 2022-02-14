New Hanover County mother, son duo arrested on multiple drug charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mother and son in New Hanover County are each under multimillion dollar bonds after their arrest on drug trafficking charges.
On Thursday , New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division ended a narcotic investigation by searching a home on Rockwell Road.
According to a news release, detectives found approximately 6,900 pressed pills containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000, a loaded Glock handgun, and cash.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation took approximately 6 months to complete.
Detectives arrested Leslie Nicole Mitchell and her son Payton James Mitchell.
Detectives suspect Payton Mitchell is responsible for trafficking more than 50,000 fentanyl-based pills into New Hanover County in just the past 6 months.
Both face several drug trafficking related charges.
Payton Mitchell received an $11.6 million bond and Leslie Mitchell received a $2 million bond.
