New Hanover County offering free mobile dental services to uninsured children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County taking dental care to the streets this summer.

The county has a mobile dental unit that will provide dental services from children aged 3-18 who do not have dental insurance, or are on Medicaid.

Dental exams, cleaning, fillings and x-rays will be available at the portable clinic, which will be parked at the Health and Human Services Annex on Greenfield Street beginning Tuesday, June 20th, through July 27th.

One of the dentists working with the mobile unit says he enjoys being able to help children.

“My favorite part is the kids. I mean we have fun, we got TV’s in the operatory and kids get to get out of class and come see us. So, the best part for me in definitely the kids.

Those eligible for the no-cost program are asked to make an appointment prior to stopping by.

You can make your appointment by calling (910) 512-3113.