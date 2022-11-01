New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office collecting items for Florida Hurricane Ian victims

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is collecting items for the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is paying it forward by collecting items for those still struggling in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

During Hurricane Florence, the Sheriff’s Office says they had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their homes. The Sheriff’s Office had multiple law enforcement agencies from across the country bring donations to help their impacted members. Now, they’re returning the favor to those in Florida.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is collecting supplies to take to the hardest hit area of Florida from Hurricane Ian.

“When Florence hit us, our community was devastated. We were devastated too. We had over 40 of us who lost so much. People came from out of time and were our lifeline. So, we want to pay it forward. We want to be able to return, probably some of those agencies that helped us,” said Sheriff McMahon

Items will be excepted through November 15th at the NHSO Patrol Lobby (items may be dropped at the Front Desk after hours) and the Myrtle Grove Fire Department.

Supplies needed include:

• Gifts cards (Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, etc.)

• Large fans for excessive water damage

• Different kinds of tools to help with repairs of walls, roofs, etc.

• Hydration/energy drinks

• Water either in case form or jugs

• Canned goods/non-perishables

• Bathroom Toiletries

• Dog/Cat food and toys

• Baby necessities