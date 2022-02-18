New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple methamphetamine trafficking arrests

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests during two methamphetamine investigations.

On February 9, Levi Wells, 29, and Barbara Lund, 37, were traveling from South Carolina to New Hanover County where the Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the seizure of a loaded pistol, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 1 gram of heroin.

Wells and Lund were charged with numerous trafficking methamphetamine charges along with heroin and firearm charges. Wells, who is a convicted felon, received “no bond”. Lund, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine in the past, received a $500,000.00 secured bond.

On February 15, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at 108 Mishoe Rd. Detectives were investigating Jeremy Greene, 34, of Castle Hayne on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamines. At the conclusion of the search warrant detectives recovered approximately 75 grams of methamphetamines, 50 Xanax pills, heroin, marijuana, and two firearms.

One of the firearms recovered was reported stolen from the Wilmington Police Department. The other firearm recovered had an altered or removed serial number; it is at the Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for further analysis.

Greene has been charged with 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver, manufacture schedule II, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by a felon, and alter/remove permanent serial number.

Greene is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond.