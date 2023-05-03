New Hanover County special Olympics athletes take home 39 medals

New Hanover County special Olympics athletes took home several medals (Photo: Special Olympics Southeastern NC)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some local athletes from the Cape Fear are feeling extra accomplished after taking home 39 medals.

The Special Olympics Southeast US Swimming Invitational took place in Greensboro over the weekend.

Nearly 220 athletes represented 15 different counties in North Carolina.

Athletes from New Hanover County took home 15 gold medals, nine silver medals and ten bronze medals.

Congratulations to all of the athletes who competed.