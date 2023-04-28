Special Olympics Spring Games kick off in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Special Olympics Spring Games took place at Ashley High School on Thursday, and despite less-than-perfect weather, hundreds of people came out to support and play in the games.

From running, to the long jump, to throwing challenges, there were competitions running around the clock to keep everyone active.

Devin Ziegler competed in Thursdays games, and did very well.

“Oh, it feels great, feels really good! I did the walk and I did the softball throw and I got two first place!”

Devin said the best part of winning is being able to come back next year and compete again.

New Hanover County Special Olympics provides year-round sports training, social events, competitions, and a summer camp for people 8 years and older with intellectual disabilities.

These services are provided at no cost to the athletes or their families.

According to Wilmington Parks and Recreation, more than 600 athletes participate in the New Hanover County Special Olympics.

The program relies on volunteers as well as private and corporate support.

Sports that are offered include snowboarding/skiing, bowling, cheerleading, golf, soccer, swimming and much more!

