New Hanover County Special Olympics Spring Games set for this Thursday, Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 New Hanover County Special Olympics games are coming up soon.

The organization says athletes will get to participate in a variety of sports and activities this Thursday and Friday at Ashley High School.

This is the first large event for the New Hanover County Special Olympics since 2019.

They say other fun events will be provided this year to give the games a more festive feel, and that all athletes will get a T-shirt for Participating.

The fun kicks off with the opening ceremonies on Thursday from 9:50 am to 10:30 am.

Warm ups will follow, with competition scheduled to start at 10:45 and running through 1:00 pm.