New Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for help in case of missing man UPDATE

James Kenneth Henson was last seen March 8th in a gray sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and with a black duffle bag

(Courtesy: New Hanover Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): The Sheriff’s Office says James Kenneth Henson​​ has been located and is safe. Original post follows:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in the case of a man who is missing.

His description is below.

Full Name: James Kenneth Henson​​

Age: 71

Height: 6”0”

Weight: Approx. 170 lbs

Build: Small

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color/Length: Gray / Short

Distinguishing marks/tattoos: Medical Boot on Left Foot

Race: White

Date missing: 03/08/2023

Location last seen: 415 Whitecollums Way

Last seen wearing: Gray Sweat Shirt, Khaki Shorts, had black duffle bag