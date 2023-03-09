New Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for help in case of missing man UPDATE
James Kenneth Henson was last seen March 8th in a gray sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and with a black duffle bag
UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): The Sheriff’s Office says James Kenneth Henson has been located and is safe. Original post follows:
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in the case of a man who is missing.
His description is below.
Full Name: James Kenneth HensonAge: 71Height: 6”0”Weight: Approx. 170 lbs
Build: SmallEye color: HazelHair color/Length: Gray / Short
Distinguishing marks/tattoos: Medical Boot on Left FootRace: WhiteDate missing: 03/08/2023Location last seen: 415 Whitecollums WayLast seen wearing: Gray Sweat Shirt, Khaki Shorts, had black duffle bag