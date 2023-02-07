NHCS kindergarten class nearing goal, receives Valentine’s Day cards from 46 of 50 states

A NHCS class is collecting Valentine's Cards from all 50 states (Photo: Erin McDaniel)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an exciting update for a story we brought you a couple weeks ago.

A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America.

They’re very close to their goal, with a week left until the big day.

So far the classes have received cards from 46 of the 50 states. They still need Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

If you know someone in those states who can send a card to the class, they can send it here:

Mary C. Williams Elementary School

Ms. McDaniel’s K Class

801 Silver Lake Road

Wilmington, NC 28412