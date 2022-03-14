North Carolina Arbor Day Celebration at Wrightsville Beach Brewery

(Photo: Michael Heiss / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees on Wednesday, March 16th at Wrightsville Beach Brewery to celebrate North Carolina Arbor Day.

Live music with local singer-songwriter Tyler McKaig, raffle prizes, free tree seedlings, and $1 tree hugs will support the Alliance that, to date, has given away more than 8,000 trees and planted more than 3,000 throughout the Cape Fear region.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery will also donate $1 for every purchased Airlie Amber Ale.

The event runs from 6:00 to 9:00 PM on March 16th; Wrightsville Beach Brewery is located at 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, across from the New Hanover County Arboretum.

For more information, click here.