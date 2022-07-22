North Carolina police force resigns over work environment

KENLY, N.C. (AP) — An entire police department in a North Carolina town has resigned over what it called a hostile work environment, and local leaders scheduled a meeting on Friday to determine how to protect residents.

News outlets report Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said he and four other officers turned in their two-week notices late Wednesday afternoon.

Gibson said utilities clerk Christy Jones and assistant town manager Sharon Evans also resigned.

Town attorney Chip Hewett said the town would hold an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday to discuss how it would handle public safety.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said his office will make sure Kenly residents are protected.