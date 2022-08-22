North Carolina resident wins Ms. Wheelchair America competition

(Photo: Mary Free Bed)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WWAY) — A recent week-long event in Michigan crowned a North Carolinian as Ms. Wheelchair America.

After being canceled in 2020 and taking place virtually in 2021, the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition was back and in-person.

Twenty-one inspiring contestants from across the United States contended for the crown and title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ali Ingersoll of Raleigh, NC coming out on top.

In 2010, Ali broke her neck diving in the Bahamas, where she’s lived most of her life. She’s paralyzed from the chest down, with little strength in her hands. Now she’s a day trader and assists people in becoming self-advocates and navigating the frustrating process of insurance appeals.

Ms. Michigan, Sarah Nassar of Dearborn, took 2nd place, with South Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania rounding out the top 5.

“All the contestants play such a critical role in the hope, freedom, and success of all who are wheelchair users,” Mary Free Bed Build President Amy Stuursma said.