North Carolina town begins drone meal delivery for certain items

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The future of food delivery is expanding. From personal pizzas to coffee, all of it can be delivered by drone to certain households in Holly Springs.

Drone company Flytrex partners with Causey Aviation to deliver food in Raeford, Fayetteville, and Holly Springs. It’s part of a partnership with NCDOT.

When the Holly Springs’ operation began in October there was one restaurant option, now there are more than a dozen businesses to choose from on the Flytrex app.

Click here to read more….