North Carolinians advised to be wary of illegitimate contractors following Ian

Anyone with Hurricane Ian damage is being asked to be careful when choosing a contractor (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve seen damage from Hurricane Ian, you’re being warned to choose a contractor carefully.

The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says citizens should exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming further victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors.

The NCLBGC reminds citizens licensed general contractors have passed an examination, have met the financial requirements, and have completed continuing education courses required for being a licensed general contractor in the State of North Carolina.

“We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” NCLBGC Executive Director C. Frank Wiesner said. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”

The NCLBCG says any project quoted at $30,000 or more requires a valid NC general contractors license, and that you should be suspicious of door-to-door repair solicitations or people who demand deposits or payments in cash.

You should also contact your insurance company for guidance before beginning any work.

If you suspect you’re being price gouged by a contractor, you can contact the NC Attorney General’s office at (877)-566-7226.