Novant Health, NCWorks hosting Wilmington Career Fair

NC Works is holding a career fair on Thursday, May 18th (Photo: NCWorks)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NCWorks, in collaboration with Novant Health, are hosting a career fair in New Hanover County.

Novant health is currently recruiting positions for Professional to Corporate.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact to NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities.

The career fair is taking place on Thursday, May 18th at the NCWorks Career Center.

The NCWorks Career Center is located at 1994 S. 17th Street in Wilmington.

You can apply for all employment opportunities by clicking here.

The event is hosted by New Hanover County NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) provides services to job seekers and businesses through our regional NCWorks Career Center system for the counties of Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.