Nuisance abatement filed against home that was the scene of multiple murders, drug deals

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — 545 Dessie Road in Chadbourn has been the scene of dozens of crimes over the past several years, ranging from murder to drug use.

In October of 2021, police say they ramped up their investigation — following hundreds of noise complaints — and filed a temporary restraining order against the 3 property owners this past February.

Police now say a nuisance abatement case has been finalized.

District Attorney Jon David says he’s confident this will resolve the recurring issues.

“We have achieved a result which will ensure the protection of the public,” David said. “Because it simply got to a place where enough was enough and we had to act.”

Chadbourn mayor Philip Britt says he wants his community to be as safe as possible and is grateful for all the hard work that went into this case.

“To come in this area and do away with this nuisance and do away with this threat, to keep our children safe and to keep the people of chadbourn safe — I cannot say enough about how much we appreciate it,” Britt said.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene says there are several other nuisance abatement cases pending, and that he won’t be satisfied until every house with a similar situation is dealt with.

“We’re just getting started,” Greene said. “We’re going to use every tool accessible to us to accomplish our goals to rid our communities of these drug dealers.”

Officials say the home will be demolished in the next 7 days, with the property being turned over to the Columbus County School Board.