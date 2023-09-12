Numerous railroad closings planned over next several weeks

Railroad work is being conducted over the next several weeks (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — CSX has a rail team coming to Wilmington in November. Ahead of their arrival, plans are in place to close several railroad crossings to conduct work to eliminate the need to have five to six crossings closed at once.

CSX will be putting in panels at each of these crossings:

Cedar Hill Road, Navassa – September 25th

30th Street – September 27th

Caly Street – October 2nd

Covil Avenue – October 4th

Mercer Avenue – October 9th

Forest Hill Drive – October 11th

The plan is for each crossing to be closed for 48 hours. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.