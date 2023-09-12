Numerous railroad closings planned over next several weeks
(WWAY) — CSX has a rail team coming to Wilmington in November. Ahead of their arrival, plans are in place to close several railroad crossings to conduct work to eliminate the need to have five to six crossings closed at once.
CSX will be putting in panels at each of these crossings:
- Cedar Hill Road, Navassa – September 25th
- 30th Street – September 27th
- Caly Street – October 2nd
- Covil Avenue – October 4th
- Mercer Avenue – October 9th
- Forest Hill Drive – October 11th
The plan is for each crossing to be closed for 48 hours. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.