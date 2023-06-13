Nursing program allows retired nurses to share knowledge with new nursing graduates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the high demand for nurses, many new nursing grads face a steep learning curve as they enter the workforce. But some retired nurses are stepping up to help.

“It gives me a, what you would call a sense of satisfaction, to see nurses that are just out of school and they’re just learning the ropes and to be able to teach them and guide them,” said Elizabeth Emshwiller, a retired RN with 37 years of experience.

Emshwiller is part of Novant’s Emeritus Nurse Program, which gives retired nurses the chance to help teach new ones.

Sarah Mason, an RN who is a part of the new grad program at Novant Health Regional Medical Center, enjoys having the extra guidance.

“It’s comforting knowing that I have a resource right here on the floor, I’m not having to call multiple different people to kind of answer a question that she might be there to just readily able to answer,” said Mason.

For Emshwiller, her role is to go where she is needed.

“More or less, formulate the programs for education for the nurses and I’m the go to person if they have a problem, want me to assess somebody, look at a dressing, look at a chest tube, a drainage system,” Emshwiller explained.

For Mason, she has learned a lot from her mentor.

“Overall, taking me into the par that we were in earlier and showing me and breaking down the different bins, where things are located. Also, just listening to us and hearing what we need here on the floor. ”

If you would like to learn more about this program, you can do so here.