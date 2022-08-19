Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month

(Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September.

The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road.

Officials say the event is a good old-fashioned cardboard boat race that will bring together multiple first responder agencies, Town departments, local businesses, and all nautical minded residents for a day of fun and friendly competition on the water.

The race will challenge builders to travel around 400 feet in homemade cardboard boats — without sinking.

The goal is to design and build a “Dutchman Creek worthy” vessel using just cardboard, duct tape, and glue that will successfully carry two passengers from a starting line at the kayak launch to the finish line at the end.

Scheduling for the event is as follows:

Boat Registration: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Boat Judging: 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Boater safety briefing: 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Youth Race: Noon – 1:00 PM

Adult Race: 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Award Ceremony: 2:15PM

Awards will be handed out to winners in various categories, including:

Youth Division: Furthest or Fastest (1st & 2nd Place)

Adult Division: Furthest or Fastest (1st & 2nd Place)

Titanic Award (Most Dramatic Sinking)

Best First Responder Agency boat

Judge’s Choice for “Best in Show”

Registration is available on the day of the event, or through pre-registration at the Oak Island Police Department until Monday, September 12th.

Entry fee is a donation of at least $10 worth of non-perishable goods (canned goods, utensils, etc.) for use in future charitable events.