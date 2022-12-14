Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department defeats Police Department in annual fishing tournament

The Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Police Department recently took part in an annual fishing tournament (Photo: Town of Ocean Isle Beach)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Police Department recently took part in some friendly competition.

For the first time in two years, the Fire Department beat the Police Department in an annual fishing tournament.

Fire crews dominated the event, with biggest fish and aggregate weight total.

In the end, the Ocean Isle Fishing Center donated $2,500 to the Police Department and Fire Department.