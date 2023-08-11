OKI Police hosting ‘Dutchman Dinghy Dash’ cardboard boat race Saturday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is excited to announce its second annual Dutchman Dinghy Dash Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday for a good cause.

It’s happening Saturday at 11:00 AM at Dutchman Creek Park in Southport.

According to the Town of Oak Island’s website, the “D3” race will bring together multiple first responder agencies, town departments, local businesses, and all nautical minded residents for a day of fun and friendly competition on the water. The D3 will challenge builders to travel approximately 400′ in homemade cardboard boats without sinking.

The goal is to design and build a “Dutchman Creek worthy” vessel using cardboard, duct tape, and glue that will successfully carry two passengers from a starting line at the kayak launch to the finish line at the end.

The entry fee is a donation of at least $10 worth of non-perishable goods (canned goods, utensils, etc.) for use in future charitable events. Registration will be available on the day of the event, or through pre-registration until Monday, August 7.

According to the website, entrants should arrive one hour prior for registration / safety briefing.

SCHEDULE

Boat Registration

Boater Safety Briefing

Races begin at 11:00 AM

Youth Race

Adult Race

Awards Ceremony

