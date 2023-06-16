Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open new Wallace location

Bargains are coming to Wallace!

Ollie's Bargain Outlet to open new Wallace location (Photo: MGN)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open a new store in Wallace on Wednesday, June 21st.

The new location is expected to bring around 50-60 new jobs to the local community, ranging from cashiers to assistant manager. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates across the company.

Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.

You can find bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, bedroom and bathroom décor, health and beauty products, pet supplies and more.

“We are excited to open our 35th store in the great state of North Carolina where the folks have been so good to us,” said John

Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Wallace

and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

The grand opening is taking place in Wallace on June 21st at 9 a.m.

The new location is off of North Norwood Street behind Hardees and KFC in the old Walmart shopping center.