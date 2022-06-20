UPDATE: NYC firefighter killed near Biltmore Estate after a tree fell on his vehicle was a graduate of UNCW

The New York City Fire Department confirmed the man killed Friday, June 17, 2022, on Biltmore Estate grounds when a tree fell on the vehicle he was driving was a FDNY firefighter.

Firefighter Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate Friday, with his wife and two children also in the vehicle, when a tree fell across the road, striking the car, officials said.

All four were transported to Mission Hospital. Skudin died as a result of serious injuries he sustained, officials said.

He would have turned 46 years old on Sunday, June 19 — also Father’s Day.

Skudin graduated from UNCW in 2000 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marine Biology.

