‘Operation Say Their Name’ to take place Memorial Day at local CrossFit gym

(Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — SeaCoast CrossFit, located at 1316 S. 5th Ave., will be hosting Operation Say Their Name, May 30, 2022, in honor of all fallen military service men and women with a special remembrance of the 13 fallen in the Kabul attack last August.

Heats will begin at 8 a.m. and run throughout the day. Operation Say Their Name is a free event open to all, with the option to participate in the Murph Hero WOD.

Murph is a classic CrossFit workout that consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another 1-mile run to finish. Hero WOD’s honor the men and women that have fallen in the line of duty with Murph specifically honoring Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28th, 2005.

Various scaled versions of the Hero WOD will also be available.

The event will be raising funds for the 9/11 Promise Inc. Foundation with 100% of profits benefiting the 9/11 Promise Scholarships. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on providing financial assistance to the next generation of those who safeguard our local communities and country.

Donations can also be made directly to the foundation by visiting https://www.the911promise.org/donate/.

“The 9/11 Promise Scholarships are available to qualified children of first responders and military service members who have been killed or injured and are unable to hold employment,” said SeaCoast owner and coach Jen DePoto. “Not only are we raising money for a cause that is very near and dear to my heart, but we are also paying homage to our fallen military and first responder heroes. We are sure to have some amazing athletes participating along with raffle prizes, food and fun!”

To register for Operation Say Their Name, visit https://bit.ly/operation-say-their-name-registration. To

learn more about the 9/11 Promise Foundation, go to https://www.the911promise.org/.