Over 4,000 pounds of food collected in weekend Thanksgiving Food Drive

Thousands of pounds worth of food was collected this weekend in Ocean Isle Beach (Photo: Town of OIB)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The community came together over the weekend to collect thousands of pounds of food for those in need.

A Thanksgiving food drive in Ocean Isle Beach raised 4,155 pounds of food to feed the community this holiday season.

The hefty total included 100 turkeys donated by 59 Causeway OIB.

“We are reminded once again what a caring community we live in,” Brunswick Family Assistance said on Facebook.