Over $70 million awarded to land, water projects across North Carolina

Freeman Park in Carolina Beach is one of 8 locations receiving funding (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded grants this week for 117 projects that will protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

Eight locations in the Cape Fear are receiving funding:

$1,352,010 to Sleepy Creek Farms – Holly Shelter Game Land (military)

$4,061,140 to Town of Carolina Beach – Freeman Park

$72,583 to The Nature Conservancy – Willie Tract – Black River

$1,000,000 to North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation – Johnson Tract – Bakers Lake

$3,491,050 to The Nature Conservancy – Marshall Tract – Whitehall Plantation Game Land

$226,085 to The Nature Conservancy – Ammon Tract – Bladen Lakes State Forest

$708,170 to The Nature Conservancy – Angola Bay Game Land – Pocosin Restoration

$135,000 to Audubon North Carolina – Battery Island – Restoration Plan

The $70.3 million in funding will protect 27,157 acres, including 20,998 acres that will eventually be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.

Funds were also granted for 37 projects to restore or enhance over 36 miles of streams, rivers, lakes and estuaries and to restore over 8,000 acres of drained wetlands. Funds were awarded for four projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater. In addition, eight planning projects were funded to identify key water quality and conservation opportunities in mountain, piedmont and coastal watersheds.

“Clean water is critical for the health of our families and our economy,” Governor Cooper said. “These grants will benefit local communities by enhancing water quality and providing open space for North Carolinians to gather and enjoy the outdoors.”

Grants awarded will help protect 166 types of rare plants, animals and natural communities. Conservation projects will benefit 55 Endangered or Threatened plants and animals. Neuse River Waterdog, which was added to the Federally Threatened list in 2021, and Hickory Nut Gorge Green Salamander, an animal species first discovered in 2020, are among the species endemic to North Carolina that will benefit from these awards. More than $35 million in grants will go to rural and economically distressed counties.