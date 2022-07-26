Over a dozen sea turtle nests have hatched in the last several days in Oak Island

(Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers with the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program say they have been extremely busy over the past several days.

According to the group, nests 4, 5, 6, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 33, and 36 have hatched recently.

The organization reports seeing much larger crowds at their boils and excavations.

With the bigger turnout, they also say flash photography has become an issue at night. They remind visitors to not use lights or flashes, as they disorient the turtles.

The group asks people to just put all devices down and let your eyes acclimate to the darkness to watch the turtles.