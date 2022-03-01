Parastream Development releases renderings of “The Bottle Works Building” project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Parastream Development has released renderings of “The Bottle Works Building” project, which incorporates the redevelopment of the former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in downtown’s growing Soda Pop District.

This two-phased adaptive reuse project is conceived by Andy Hewitt and Sandy Thorpe of Parastream Development in conjunction with Bruce Bowman, of Bowman Murray Hemingway Architects, and Monteith Construction Co.

Phase one construction of the reimagined Bottle Works Building will begin in March with completion anticipated this summer.

In phase one, Parastream Development expects to invest about $2 million upfitting the former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant located at 921 Princess St. The building sits on more than 1.5 acres in one city block bordered by Chestnut, Princess, Ninth and Tenth streets.

Parastream Development, the developer of Hi-Wire Brewing-Wilmington, acquired the property in a more than 7-acre, joint-venture purchase in the Soda Pop District last October. The land purchase, which included more than three city blocks of vacant parcels and buildings, was $8 million.

“The Bottle Works Building is a unique product coming to Wilmington offering well-designed urban flex space for makers who need a central presence downtown and could get lost in an industrial park setting. BMH and Monteith have helped develop a design to activate the building and make it interactive for its tenants and consumers. We are proud to bring this product to the Soda Pop District as another contribution that will add to this growing neighborhood with more announcements to come soon in retail and hospitality,” said Sandy Thorpe, a partner with Parastream Development.

The first phase of The Bottle Works Building project includes approximately 74,000 square feet with leasable areas ranging from 400 square feet to 12,000 square feet. Craftspace, a manufacturing business that upcycles shipping containers, is leasing 5,000 square feet with plans for additional expansion. There are other short-term tenants in the film industry currently utilizing the site.

The second phase will include about 13,000 square feet adaptive reuse of the 1920s historic Bottling Works Building that is currently hidden behind metal panels on the corner of Princess and 10th Streets, Bowman said. The former Coca-Cola Bottling Works was Wilmington’s first modern bottling plant.

Phase two maintains the building’s primary storage uses, but subdivides spaces, adds support spaces, and will accommodate new uses, including factory, mercantile, and limited assembly uses with future phases possibly accommodating a co-working office and shared studio environment.

“Wilmington Downtown, iNC (WDI) is thrilled to offer our support to this transformative, multi-block project happening now on the City’s Northside. The adaptive reuse and investment by Parastream in this historic property within the Soda Pop District will create new opportunities for manufacturing jobs – especially those in the sustainability sector like Craftspace – and is a welcome addition to our downtown. This entire district will benefit from today’s investment in The Bottle Works Building as a catalyst for future development of neighborhood retail, restaurants, hospitality and housing,” said Holly Childs, WDI’s president and CEO.