Passenger rail could be making its way through from Wilmington to Raleigh

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All roads lead to southeastern North Carolina, well potentially at least.

Wilmington native Gene Merritt, who works in non-profit organization Eastern Carolina Rail, thinks it would be beneficial to the area. His group is looking to potentially bring a passenger railway through Wilmington to Raleigh.

“I believe that the establishment of a route that we’re talking about that would come through Selma, Goldsboro, Warsaw, Wallace and Burgaw, would be a tremendous social and economic benefit for southeastern North Carolina,” said Merritt.

Merritt, who was also instrumental in the development of I40 coming to Wilmington, says the wheels are in motion.

“We’re getting, we’re filing for tax exemption from the federal government. We’re getting together a board of advisors and board of directors and we’re starting work toward engaging people,” said Merritt.

The Corridor Identification and Development Program, which would include the Wilmington-to-Raleigh passenger rail corridor, also received a letter of support from the City of Wilmington.

“We will give everyone an opportunity to express their support for the project. Everyone that I have talked to, and I have talked to a lot of people about this idea, everyone to a person is in favor of it,” Merritt explained.

The NCODT says it will find out if this corridor project will be awarded grant funding near the end of this summer or in early fall.