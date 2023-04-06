Pastor talks about alternate plans for Wrightsville Beach Easter sunrise service

Pastor Doug Lain says plans will be announced Saturday, based on the weather forecast overnight into Easter Sunday

Pastor Doug Lain from Wrightsville UMC visits Good Morning Carolina

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For more than 75 years, members of several faith communities have been gathering to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday at a sunrise service on Wrightsville Beach.

But this year’s service might have to be moved indoors due to heavy rain expected for a good part of the weekend.

Pastor Doug Lain from Wrightsville United Methodist Church is one of the organizers of this year’s event, and he detailed the latest plans on WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina.

“We’re hoping of course to be on the beach at 6:30 Sunday morning, to have the sunrise service as we’ve done most years,” Pastor Lain said. “Most years the weather has cooperated,” he added.

However, this year’s forecast is not so friendly.

“Plan B is that we would meet at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church there at Wrightsville Beach, so we would meet inside on Sunday if it rains.”

The concern is more about ruining amplification equipment than soaking Easter finery.

“People are more flexible, but we can’t possibly get all the speakers and electronics wet and ruin all that equipment,” the pastor explained.

On Saturday, Pastor Lain suggests visiting here to get the latest updates on the plan for Sunday, April 9

.

If the weather holds, the service will be held at the end of Oxford St. on Wrightsville Beach, NC starting at 630 a.m. EDT. It normally runs about one hour, and street parking is free during that time.

Churches involved include Wrightsville Baptist, Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian, St. Therese Catholic, Wrightsville United Methodist, St. Andrew’s on the Sound Episcopal and Pilgrim’s Rest Missionary Baptist.