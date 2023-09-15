Pedestrian struck and killed on US 421

A male pedestrian was struck and killed on US 421 near I-140 on Wednesday night

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident on US 421 in New Hanover County that left a male pedestrian dead.

According to NCHP, it happened around 10:30pm on Wednesday. The man was walking on US 421 near I-140 when he was struck by two vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene. The name of the pedestrian killed has not yet been released.

The NCHP says no charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second pedestrian killed on US 421 this week. On Tuesday night, a man was walking southbound on US 421 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene. At last check, the NC Highway Patrol was still looking for the driver involved in that crash.