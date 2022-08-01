Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore’s leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing.

Local media in Taiwan say Pelosi is expected to arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years.

Such a visit would spark fury in Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the trip goes ahead.

In a meeting with Pelosi on Monday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed deeper U.S. engagement with the region but stressed the importance of U.S.-China relations for regional peace.