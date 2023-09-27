Pender County community to host 40th Annual Maple Hill Parade & Festival

Photo: Arnold Moore

MAPLE HILL, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County community will be hosting the 40th Annual Maple Hill Parade & Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“For 40 years, we have worked hard to make this event better and one of the most memorable festivals in Pender County,” said Leslie Greene, president of the Maple Hill Civic Club.

Proceeds from the event supports a number of youth programs and repairs to the Maple Hill Resource Center.

“The festival offers homemade cakes, pit-cooked barbecue, garden-fresh vegetables, spicy wings and other carnival goodies from the best cooks around,” Greene said.

Line-up for the parade is 9 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 801 Webbtown Road. The parade steps off at 10 a.m.

Following the parade, festival activities will be held at the Maple Hill Resource Center on Maple Hill School Road.

They’re also looking for performers to participate at the event’s “Star for a Day” entertainment venue taking place during the festival.

For more information about participating in the parade or performing, contact Leslie Greene at 910.389.1880 or Mary Jordan at 910.259.2004.