Pender County Parks & Recreation holding family fishing event at Millers Pond Park

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Parks and Recreation is inviting people to come out Thursday to Millers Pond Park for an Evening Family Fishing event.

The fun is scheduled for 6:00 pm through 7:30 pm in Rocky Point.

The group says all necessary equipment, inluding bait and poles, will be provided.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, contact the Pender County Parks and Recreation at 910-259-1330.