Pender County Schools offering free meals to all students next week
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students across the district next week.
The free meals will take place from October 2nd through 6th as a thank you to parents and to promote the Child Nutrition Program.
Pender County Schools says this is a great opportunity for families to save money on food and for students to enjoy nutritious meals at school.There is no signup or registration needed for the program, which offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.