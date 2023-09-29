Pender County Schools offering free meals to all students next week

Free meals are being offered October 2nd through 6th in Pender County (Photo: Pender County Schools)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students across the district next week.

The free meals will take place from October 2nd through 6th as a thank you to parents and to promote the Child Nutrition Program.

Pender County Schools says this is a great opportunity for families to save money on food and for students to enjoy nutritious meals at school.



There is no signup or registration needed for the program, which offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.