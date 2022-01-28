Pender County Schools: Student taken to hospital due to vaping emergency

Vaping (Photo: Pixabay)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is reporting an emergency for a student that was caused by vaping at one of its high schools on Friday.

According to a Pender County Schools news release, first responders administered preventive medicine during this emergency and the student was transported to a local hospital.

Earlier, WWAY reported the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed EMS was called to treat students at Topsail High School.

The release from Pender County Schools said this crisis is a reminder of the very real dangers of vaping, and the actual harm it can cause.

“In case anyone is unaware, electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, other electronic smoking devices, even if they do not contain tobacco or nicotine, all lighted and smokeless tobacco products, and any other items reasonably resembling tobacco are considered tobacco products and their use is prohibited in school buildings, on school campuses, and in or on any other school property owned or operated by the School Board,” the release said.

If you or a student you know is addicted to tobacco or e-cigarettes, please contact that student’s school counselor for support.