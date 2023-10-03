People invited to decorate tabletop Christmas Trees for auction, benefiting Community Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A unique fundraiser is taking place to benefit the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Tabletop Christmas trees are ready to be decorated before an auction being held next month.

Anyone interested can pick up their free tree at the center on a first come basis during regular business hours (Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Friday/Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.). Trees must be returned by November 16th.

The online auction kicks off on November 13th HERE, featuring the beautifully decorated one-of-a -kind tabletop Christmas trees. The trees will be on display in the museum lobby of the Community Arts Center the following three weeks in November.

Everyone is invited to the grand finale on December 3rd from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. to celebrate Christmas cheer with cookies, hot chocolate, and the sounds of the season with Voices, the enchanting Community Arts Center Choir.

The winning bidders will be announced after the concert, but you do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds will be dedicated to much-needed improvements at the Community Arts Center, beginning with replacement of the folding upholstered chairs for the auditorium, home of Thalian Youth Theatre.