Pet Pals: 3 year female pit bull looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 3 year old spayed female pit bull, named Queso.

Staffers describe her as high energy and sweet.

They also say Queso will need basic training and should be the only female dog in the household.

A meet and greet is required if you have another dog at home.

If you’d like to adopt her you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.