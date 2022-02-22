Pet Pals: 3 year old gray and white cat looking for forever home

(Photo: New Hanover County Animal Services)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a cute cat to adopt, WWAY’s Pet Pal of the Week may be the perfect rescue for your home.

On today’s Good Morning Carolina, we featured a spayed 3-year-old gray and white cat.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Services Unit, our Pet Pal is extremely vocal and passionate. She also loves to have her ears and chin rubbed.

Phone calls and walk-ins are welcome at the shelter weekdays between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Animals are available for adoption at the shelter at 180 Division Drive, Monday through Friday (11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.) and Saturday (8-12 p.m.).

Rescues may be viewed on the Animal Services Unit adoption page, http://www.adoptapet.com/new-hanover-sheriffs-office-animal-services-unit/ .